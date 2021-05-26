Caitlyn Jenner on California governor run, immigration and why she told her famous family not to tweet about her campaign
Caitlyn Jenner first moved to California nearly 50 years ago to chase her Olympic dreams. Now she’s pursuing a new challenge — running for California governor. She is one of the highest-profile challengers to Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election. With no prior political experience, Jenner considers herself a “disruptor” and said she has no ties to Sacramento, which she believes is a selling point.todaynewspost.com