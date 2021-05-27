Joe Jonas Plays A Drug-Smuggling Eeyore As The Jonas Brothers Star In ‘Late Late Show’ Disney Skit

It’s often just a matter of time before the hottest boy band of the moment slips into obscurity. That’s definitely not the case with the Jonas Brothers. Despite some bumps in the road, the sibling trio is still on top of their game after 15 years. But which member of the Jonas Brothers is the richest? Each of them has pursued various business deals outside of the band, leaving them with different balances in their bank accounts. For instance, Kevin Jonas’ net worth includes unexpected money made in the construction business; meanwhile, Joe Jonas’ net worth involves earnings from side projects in entertainment. Finally, there’s Nick Jonas’ net worth, which is undoubtedly helped by major endorsements. Let’s find out which member of the Jonas Brothers earns bragging rights to the fattest fortune.