Joe Jonas Plays A Drug-Smuggling Eeyore As The Jonas Brothers Star In ‘Late Late Show’ Disney Skit

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them. The pop trio have starring roles in gritty new versions of “Winnie the Pooh”, “Lady and the Tramp”, Beauty and the Beast”, and other classics in a new “Late Late Show” skit. Joe Jonas stars as Eeyore the drug mule in...

todaynewspost.com
Priyanka Chopra
Nick
Joe Jonas
#The Jonas Brothers#The Late Late Show#Smuggling#Pop Stars#Music Stars#Italian#Drug Smuggling Eeyore#Pooh#Lady#Classics#Beauty And The Beast#Screams#Chef
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nick Jonas Reveals Bike Injury Was Result of Racing Brothers Joe and Kevin in Stunt for New TV Project

Nick Jonas may want to keep all two-wheeled vehicles in chains for the time being—especially if the rest of the Jonas Brothers are around to egg him on. The 28-year-old "Chains" singer visited Late Night on Tuesday, May 18, where he gave host Seth Meyers an update on his recovery process and shared more details about the recent bike injury that left him with a cracked rib.
CelebritiesTullahoma News

Joe Jonas hails 'amazing' Sophie Turner on US Mother's Day

Joe Jonas paid a glowing tribute to Sophie Turner to mark US Mother's Day on Sunday (09.05.21). The 31-year-old pop star - who has nine-month-old daughter Willa with the actress - took to Instagram to heap praise on the 'Game of Thrones' star, as well as his own mother, Denise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Being Injured On the Set of a New Show

On the mend. Nick Jonas is healing up after reportedly being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Saturday, May 15, for an injury sustained on the set of a new series. According to TMZ, the “Jealous” crooner, 28, returned home the following day. Details of the Jonas Brothers member’s health scare — and the project he was working on — are unknown, but he’s still expected to appear on the live episode of The Voice on Monday, May 17.
TV & Videoscastleinsider.com

Jonas Bros. Join “The Late Late Show” for Disney Origin Spoof

How did Eeorye fall into despair? Why did the woman in Beauty and the Beast desperately need six eggs? Whatever happened to Tony, the Italian chef who famously dined Lady and the Tramp? In a set of new parodies featuring the Jonas Brothers and James Corden on The Late Late Show, we find out. The sketch begins with the groups take on why Eeyore became so gloomy. His pile of bills growing, Eeryore,...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Jonas Brothers Say That Backstreet Boys Made Them Want To Be Stars

Jonas Brothers credit Backstreet Boys with inspiring them. Being their opening act, made them realized they wanted to be stars. In an interview with James Cordon this week, Joe Jonas laughed and explained that Jonas Brothers were the “opening, opening, opening… band, kind of like the music that plays when the doors first open. Or the band playing in the Puerto Rico airport when your plane lands.”
Celebritiesava360.com

Which Brother Is Nick Jonas Looking to During a Crisis?

James Corden welcomes Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas back to Stage 56, the same place the three announced the comeback of their band. And James asks Nick for an update after he fell off a bike, cracking a rib - and Nick shares whom he trusted to update his wife, Priyanka Chopra. After, Kevin shares how a piece of advice from Dr. Phil changed his golf game and Joe tells James how he and his wife Sophie Turner took their prank call game a little too far. And we put Nick on notice.
Moviesb975.com

The Jonas Brothers and James Corden spoof Disney origin stories

They’re the origin stories you didn’t know you needed. Ahead of the release of Disney’s Cruella, James Corden teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on The Late Late Show to spoof some other potential live-action prequels. One tells the gritty tale of how Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh became so...
MusicGossip Cop

Which Jonas Brother Has The Highest Net Worth?

It’s often just a matter of time before the hottest boy band of the moment slips into obscurity. That’s definitely not the case with the Jonas Brothers. Despite some bumps in the road, the sibling trio is still on top of their game after 15 years. But which member of the Jonas Brothers is the richest? Each of them has pursued various business deals outside of the band, leaving them with different balances in their bank accounts. For instance, Kevin Jonas’ net worth includes unexpected money made in the construction business; meanwhile, Joe Jonas’ net worth involves earnings from side projects in entertainment. Finally, there’s Nick Jonas’ net worth, which is undoubtedly helped by major endorsements. Let’s find out which member of the Jonas Brothers earns bragging rights to the fattest fortune.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Watch: Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Want to Beat Blake on "The Voice" Which member of the Jonas Brothers is best in a crisis? Nick Jonas has an idea. On the May 26 episode of The Late Late Show, Nick, along with his brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for a chat less than a week after the trio reunited at the Billboard Music Awards. While the group is gearing up for a sure to be special tour, a less fun moment the group discussed was the scary bike accident Nick suffered while filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Fans Think The Jonas Brothers Will Be Touring With Kelsea Ballerini

A mysterious Instagram video has sparked rumors that the Jonas Brothers will be touring with Kelsea Ballerini this fall. On Tuesday (May 18th), both the trio and the country star posted a video of the three brothers, standing in front of The Hollywood Bowl, attempting to facetime Ballerini. Fueling the...
Musiccasinocitytimes.com

The Jonas Brothers tour to make a Las Vegas stop

(PRESS RELEASE) -- Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road after the smash success of their “Happiness Begins” tour in 2019 sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is BACK and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 “Remember This” tour. Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer. Check out the tour announce video with the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini here.