At first glance, the Government’s “green list” may seem uninspiring. But look again… because, for those who are adventurous enough, it contains some extraordinary places that you can still get to without any risk of being incarcerated in a Premier Inn for two weeks. In fact, the green list is a treasure trove for wannabe castaways looking for island isolation in some of the most remote places on Earth – and I should know. I’ve been to all of them.