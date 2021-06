Governor Mike DeWine has received both praise and criticism for the so-called vax-a-million program. More details are expected to be announced this week on how vaccinated people can sign up for Ohio’s giveaways which start on May 26th. Those 18-year-old and older could get entered into one of five drawings for one million dollars. Those 12 to 17 years old have up to five chances to get full ride scholarship, plus room and books to any state university. Some critics call the program a waste of federal dollars that could be used to help those still struggling from the pandemic. DeWine says this is something that Ohio hasn’t tried yet to get more people vaccinated and while he open to any suggestions the end goal is the same, to get more shots in arms.