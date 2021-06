More than half of people in their 30s in England have already received a coronavirus vaccine dose – despite that age group becoming eligible only just over a fortnight ago.NHS England said that some 53 per cent of people aged 30 to 39 have come forward for a jab since the rollout was extended to them on 13 May.On Wednesday, 30 and 31-year-olds became the most recent group to be offered vaccines, and within 72 hours more than five million people had made appointments through the national booking service.The pace at which Covid-19 jabs have been administered to this younger...