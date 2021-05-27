Cancel
Brookville, OH

Dense fog blamed for 3 separate crashes on I-70 near Brookville Thursday morning

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 19 days ago
CLAY TWP., Montgomery County — UPDATE @ 9:35 a.m.:

Dense fog has been deemed a factor in three separate crashes on eastbound I-70 near Brookville that initially shut the highway down and caused backups for hours through the Thursday morning commute, according to state troopers.

All three crashes were reported within minutes of each other around 6 a.m. Thursday between the Arlington Road exit and state Route 49.

The first crash involved a pickup truck with a camper and a semitrailer. No injuries were reported in the first crash. The crash initially shut down both lanes of the highway but state troopers reopened one lane around 8 a.m.

The second crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. also on eastbound I-70, about a mile before the exit to Arlington Road where a semitrailer overturned on its side.

State troopers said the driver of the semitrailer was trapped after the crash, but was later rescued and taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Moments after the second crash, the third crash was reported less than a mile behind the second crash also on eastbound I-70. State troopers said a semitrailer crashed into the back of a car that had stopped because of the second crash, sending the car into the back of another stopped semi.

No injuries were reported in the third crash.

State troopers expect to have the crash involving the overturned semitrailer cleaned up around 10 a.m.

Initial reports indicate a fourth crash was reported closer to 8 a.m. in Preble County around the exit to state Route 503 to Lewisburg. There were no initial reports of injuries in that crash.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

