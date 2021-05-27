Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Driver Who Crashed Into Wisconsin State Patrol Vehicle Dies

wwisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of three people hurt in a crash involving a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle in Eau Claire County did not survive. Sheriff’s officers say 66-year-old Charles Mills, Junior from Virginia died of injuries suffered in Monday’s accident. Deputies say State Trooper Ashley Morales was in her squad car on Interstate 94 when she was rear-ended by Mills. The impact caused the patrol vehicle to hit the car Morales had pulled over. Mills’ passenger, Janice O’Brien of Virginia, was hospitalized and Morales was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

wwisradio.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
County
Eau Claire County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Eau Claire County, WI
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Eau Claire County, WI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Patrol#The Patrol#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#County Sheriff#Under Investigation#State#66 Year Old Charles Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Eau Claire, WItribuneledgernews.com

Altoona man gets probation for stalking, car stripping

May 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend two years on probation for stalking his ex-wife and in connection with a case where a car was stripped at an Eau Claire dealership and the parts were used on a similar vehicle. Ryan A. Peterson, 31, 704 Harriet St., pleaded...
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man charged with 7th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged in Eau Claire County with OWI-7th offense. Court records show Roderick Morrison JR was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 7th offense and threat to law enforcement officer on Thursday. The criminal complaint says...
Eau Claire County, WILeader-Telegram

Court Report 5/13/21

FERGUSON, Mandalyn D., 30, 4730 Kappus Drive, possession of heroin with intent to deliver Dec. 17, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. TRUE, Steven S., 60, 2114 Mittelstadt Lane, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 28, 18...
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Police: EC woman exposes two children to meth

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her two young children to methamphetamine, police say. Brittany C. Cloud, 33, 413½ Cameron St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child. Cloud is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Man fined in EC chase, counterfeit bills case

EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man must pay court costs in connection with an incident where authorities were led on a high-speed chase linked to a counterfeit bills case in Eau Claire. Keon S. Simmons, 21, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of resisting...
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

EC man can avoid criminal conviction for road rage incident

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction in connection with a road rage incident on Clairemont Avenue in January. Colten T. Baggs, 20, 2720 W. Folsom St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person and hit and run attended vehicle were dismissed.