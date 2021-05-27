Driver Who Crashed Into Wisconsin State Patrol Vehicle Dies

One of three people hurt in a crash involving a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle in Eau Claire County did not survive. Sheriff’s officers say 66-year-old Charles Mills, Junior from Virginia died of injuries suffered in Monday’s accident. Deputies say State Trooper Ashley Morales was in her squad car on Interstate 94 when she was rear-ended by Mills. The impact caused the patrol vehicle to hit the car Morales had pulled over. Mills’ passenger, Janice O’Brien of Virginia, was hospitalized and Morales was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.