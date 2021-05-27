School Of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

"This is where you start your new life, or what's left of it…" Leomark Studios has unveiled an official trailer for an indie fighting action movie titled Unchained, made by a filmmaker known only as "Raphaello". To Rise You Must Be Willing to Fall. Ohh this looks so dumb. Full-tilt action thriller Unchained opens up the world of underground fighting this summer. An idealistic woman is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others doomed to the same endless cycle. The film features wrestling star "Taya Valkyrie" (real name Kira Hennigan), with Mair Mulroney as Aella, plus Eric Roberts, Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Kasarlina Wang, Svetlana Constantine, and Larry L Andrews. This looks like another of these supremely dull "look how cool fighting really is" films that we're seeing way too many of these days.