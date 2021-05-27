Cancel
Traffic Accidents

School Of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

By Press Association 2021
 7 days ago

Kevin Clark, who starred alongside Jack Black as drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie School Of Rock, has been killed in a bike accident, police said. The Chicago Police Department said the 32-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street. Clark was riding...

Jack Black
