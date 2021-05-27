Busiest stretch for area graduations starts today: See the schedule
The busiest weekend of high school graduation season is upon us, with more than two dozen Dayton-area commencement ceremonies scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. The events will be held everywhere from UD Arena (West Carrollton and Springboro), to high school stadiums (Piqua and Milton-Union), to the Victoria Theatre (Miami Valley School). Many of the ceremonies are also live-streamed due to attendance limitations.