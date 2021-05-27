Cancel
Busiest stretch for area graduations starts today: See the schedule

By Jeremy P. Kelley
dayton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe busiest weekend of high school graduation season is upon us, with more than two dozen Dayton-area commencement ceremonies scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. The events will be held everywhere from UD Arena (West Carrollton and Springboro), to high school stadiums (Piqua and Milton-Union), to the Victoria Theatre (Miami Valley School). Many of the ceremonies are also live-streamed due to attendance limitations.

www.dayton.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

High school hoops: Darnell Hoskins to coach Northmont boys

Darnell Hoskins is the new boys basketball coach at Northmont. A Chaminade Julienne graduate and former University of Dayton standout, Hoskins will hope to resurrect the Thunderbolts as he did the Thurgood Marshall program early in the last decade. “I coach to help young men develop a blueprint or roadmap...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Sell-out crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again. The team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be at capacity beginning June 8. The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

One taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night. Montgomery County Dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue Sunday. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but their condition is unknown at...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dragons fall to Lansing, split series

Brian Rey had a three-hit day, but the Dayton Dragons had to settle for a series split with a 3-1 loss to Lansing on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark. Rey knocked in the Dragons’ only run with a double in the ninth to raise his batting average to .450. Dayton...
Dayton, OHmostmetro.com

Outdoor Dining at Over 50 Local Restaurants

Wanting to enjoy the great weather by dining outdoors in the Miami Valley? Check out these great patios:. A great and unique atmosphere for you to enjoy specialty wine and craft beers on our fantastic spacious patio! You are welcome to grab food from TJ Chumps, Bennett’s Publical or one of the other neighboring eateries to enjoy with their wine.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

New Dayton recruit has poise and confidence, former coach says

Kobe Elvis became Dayton’s 13th scholarship player for 2021-22 season last week. Vidal Massiah coached Kobe Elvis, the newest Dayton Flyers recruit, with the Northern Kings, an AAU team, and calls him a rare talent. “I don’t say that lightly,” Massiah said. “I don’t use those terms or throw things...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton school bus strikes, injures pedestrian

Emergency personnel transported one person for treatment of injuries this afternoon in an accident reportedly involving a Dayton Public Schools bus and a pedestrian, according to Dayton police. Children were riding on the bus when the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at South Jersey Street and Huffman Avenue.
Xenia, OHDayton Daily News

ICYMI: Four uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

Here are the top uplifting stories from your community from this past week. Xenia 14-year-old earns associate’s degree: ‘All my hard work has paid off’. A 14-year-old high school student will be the youngest Clark State College graduate to earn a two-year degree at this year’s commencement ceremony. Lanna Kunzelman,...
Tipp City, OHDayton Daily News

Archdeacon: Family goes from Tipp City to Tinseltown

Chris Wampler, former Wright State basketball standout, thriving in his role as show-business dad. It seems only fitting that this whole “journey,” as Chris Wampler calls it, began with a date to the movies. After all, that 1984 flirtation launched a romance that eventually led to a marriage and now...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Bed bug problem remained in Dayton during pandemic

One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was that less travel meant fewer opportunities for bed bugs to spread. But though some pest control agencies saw a decline in bed bug calls, Dayton last year shot up in the rankings of the most bed-bug infested cities, according to data from Orkin.