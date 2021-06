Tragedy struck in a Florida town over the weekend when it was reported that a 2-year-old little girl was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother. According to the Associated Press, a 3-year-old boy found a gun that was hidden between cushions in a sofa and he then accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister after discovering the weapon. Authorities have stated that a family friend had hidden the gun between the sofa cushions.