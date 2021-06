--(SPW)-- The timely and poignant documentary,Guns, Bombs & War: A Love Story, written, produced, and directed by Emmanuel Itier and written and co-produced by Tina Love, is currently available on cable and streaming platforms across the USA and Canada. Now more than ever, with never-ending wars raging across the globe, and in the wake of the advanced hostilities in Israel, this film provides tools for hope, highlights humanitarian efforts to change the world, and is a reminder that we each have an obligation to stand up and work towards peace and a safer planet for ourselves and the next generations.