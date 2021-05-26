Sports Trading Cards Meet Pop! Figures for New Funko Collectibles

Halloween six months away, and Funko contours their tradition of the Funkoween celebration. The event kicked off with a new episode of Funko Fun TV that revealed some new spooky, eerie, and terrorizing collectibles are on the way. Marvel Comics started things off first with five new Pops getting revealed with new additions to the main Marvel line as well as their popular Venomized line. Up first is the debut of a new Red Hulk Pop Vinyl that will have a Glow in the Dark Chase variant and will be a Hot Topic exclusive release. Hot Topic is having another Funkoween event throughout the entire week here, so be sure to stay tuned for pre-orders once they become available. Next, we prepare for Venom as two new Venomzied Marvel Comics Pops are coming soon as we get a Venomized Kingpin in all his glory. Kingpin Venom seems to be a modified figure of the Specialty Series Kingpin that was released a couple of years ago and will be a must-have Funko figure for any fan.