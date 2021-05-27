Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

15 Friends Reunion Moments We Loved—And Two We're Still Wondering About

By Jessica Radlof f
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2001, before we had smartphones or even MySpace, I got to attend a taping of Friends. It was season eight, episode five, otherwise known as “The One with Rachel's Date,” when Rachel was newly pregnant and going out with Kash, Joey's Days of Our Lives co-star. I vividly remember every scene—even the music ("Rio" by Duran Duran) that played when the director yelled “moving on!” from a scene. And you better believe I still have the yellow and white hacky sack with the Friends logo that I caught during an audience giveaway.

www.glamour.com
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Dylan Sprouse
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Larry Hankin
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#We Are Your Friends#Cool Moments#Fast Friends#Myspace#The Warner Bros#Television Studio Tour#Nbc#Coca Cola#Casting Heaven#Iconic Outfits#Days Of Our Lives#Revisiting Joey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
Celebritiesmy1043.net

Matthew Perry Busted On Dating App

Matthew Perry is currently engaged to his on-again-off-again girlfriend Molly Hurwitz… and it looks like he was doing some window shopping while they were in one of their “off” moments. TikTok user Kate Haralson has outed the “Friends” star for using the celebrity dating app Raya. Haralson claims she matched...
Sweet, IDKTVB

Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud. Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
TV & Videos963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Lisa Kudrow proud of son after graduation

Lisa Kudrow cried with happiness at her son's graduation. The former 'Friends' actress - who has 23-year-old Julian with her husband Michel Stern - shared a photo of herself and her only child at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony on Instagram on Saturday (16.05.21) as she spoke of her pride in the actor and filmmaker.