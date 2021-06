Learning how to read to your kids is a skill we often take for granted. You open the book. You sound out the words. They listen. Easy, right?. It's not difficult to read to your kids, but how you do it can make a big difference in whether the love of reading takes root. There are few better at it than Fort Smith's very own Tiffany DeVries. Tiffany is a librarian at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library. Her Story Break series on Facebook and YouTube are very popular and pretty much kept us parents sane during the pandemic.