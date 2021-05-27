Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Stadium Stampede, and More
Edge underwent a significant character change prior to WrestleMania 37 and then dropped off the radar immediately following his loss to Roman Reigns in the night's main event. It is just one question answered in this week's collection of wrestling rumors, which also includes an update on the Hell in a Cell match card and All Elite Wrestling's plans for Sunday night's Stadium Stampede match as part of its enormous Double or Nothing pay-per-view, available on B/R Live.bleacherreport.com