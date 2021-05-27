Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Stadium Stampede, and More

The May 31 edition of WWE Raw had the potential to be a major night for the red brand, and it was particularly important because of the promised main event. Drew McIntyre faced Kofi Kingston to earn a shot at WWE champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. The pay-per-view on June 20 needed a singles match as the main event, and the company has decided the best idea is return to the rivalry of The All Mighty and The Scottish Warrior.