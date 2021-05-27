Cadillac man arrested following shooting in Cherry Grove Township
CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man has been arrested following a shooting near rental units on M-55 east of the Cherry Grove Events Center Wednesday night. Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired were reported to Wexford County Central Dispatch. A press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with a 32-year-old Cadillac man over a 9mm handgun.www.cadillacnews.com