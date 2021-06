Demand for goods and services is surging at the sharpest rate for nearly 15 years across the eurozone, according to flash PMI data form IHS Markit, as the region continues to reopen from covid-related restrictions. However, companies are struggling to meet demand to a degree not seen for 23 years. While this bodes well for the recovery to gain momentum in coming months, this imbalance of supply and demand is also driving prices higher at a rate not seen since at least 2002.