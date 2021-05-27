Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Decides to Snub Media During French Open: Reason Behind It Revealed!
Naomi Osaka already built walls around her before this year's French Open as the tennis superstar revealed she will lie low from the press. Osaka set some strict rules on Wednesday, saying that she will not speak to any reporters at the event to safeguard her mental health. She wrote her explanatory message on her social media, highlighting how press conferences can burden players' mental health.www.enstarz.com