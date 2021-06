While the two pop stars have yet to grace fans with a collab, Britney Spears’ reaction to Selena Gomez’s throwback Instagram was basically the next best thing. On May 25, Gomez took to IG to share an old vid of herself belting the lyrics to the 2000 hit "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" from Spears' album Oops!... I Did It Again in front of a galaxy-themed background. “the hustle was real,” she captioned the video.