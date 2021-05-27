J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.