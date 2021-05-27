Cancel
Missoula, MT

This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look

MindBodyGreen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. On a quiet cul-de-sac in Missoula, Montana, you'll find Nichole Stolin's vintage jungle of a home. @wildly.rooted on Instagram, Nichole loves mixing secondhand gems with plants and funky textiles to craft a style that's all her own. Here, she gives us a walk through her space and shares some of her favorite ways to turn a home into a sanctuary.

