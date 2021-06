SAN FRANCISCO -- In an homage to Baron Davis, the leader of the bygone "We Believe" Warriors, Steph Curry yanked up his home, white jersey to expose his heart -- and his chiseled abdomen -- to the 4,416 fans in attendance at Chase Center on Sunday afternoon. Both aspects of Curry's anatomy symbolize so much about this 2020-21 Golden State Warriors regular season, which officially ended with a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to earn the Warriors the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and two chances to advance to a playoff series.