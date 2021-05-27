In 2020 Ben Roethlisberger needed to do more, but in 2021 he needs to do less
As much as nobody would like to return to the year 2020 based on how much life changed during the global pandemic, I find myself thinking back to this time last year in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Ben Roethlisberger only played six quarters of the 2019 season, fans were looking for all kinds of indications to see if they could catch a glimpse of any sign of a successful return.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com