Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

In 2020 Ben Roethlisberger needed to do more, but in 2021 he needs to do less

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as nobody would like to return to the year 2020 based on how much life changed during the global pandemic, I find myself thinking back to this time last year in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Ben Roethlisberger only played six quarters of the 2019 season, fans were looking for all kinds of indications to see if they could catch a glimpse of any sign of a successful return.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Quarterback#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Steelers Fans#Subpar Quarterback Play#Time#Things#Thought Ring#Bottom Line#Changed#Indications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

2021 Bears schedule: 10 storylines from Chicago's regular-season slate

The 2021 NFL schedule has finally been released and the Chicago Bears know who they are going to play and when they are going to meet this season. The ink has dried, the tweets have been sent, the creative videos have circled the internet, and fans are frantically making plans to attend various NFL games, many for the first time since 2019.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers GM admits major uncertainty over Ben Roethlisberger's future

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has flirted with retirement for a few seasons but has always ended up coming back to the Steelers. Despite this, it doesn’t seem anyone is treating it as a guarantee that trend will continue. In a recent appearance on “PFT P.M.,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert admitted...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers rookie minicamp: Tight end Pat Freiermuth ready to make a name for himself

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth said Ben Roethlisberger is taking him and fellow rookies Najee Harris and Kendrick Green to dinner Saturday night. That seems appropriate. Roethlisberger is hoping to feed them during the regular season — Freiermuth with passes, especially in the red zone, and Harris with handoffs. Just...
NFLUSA Today

Adjusted interception rate not kind to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

2020 was one of the most efficient of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Despite a complete absence of a run game and a full reliance on a short passing game, Roethlisberger still finished the season with 3,803 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. But the smart...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

CBS Sports 'Could See' Steelers Experimenting With New QB Midseason

Not everyone has as much faith as the Pittsburgh Steelers do in Ben Roethlisberger. Some have little. And then, there's CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who has zero. In La Canfora's 2021 NFL Quarterback Tiers, the Steelers quarterback has a significant downfall from 2020. Roethlisberger went into last season ranked as a Tier 1: Bonafide franchise quarterback, but missed the cut this offseason.
NFLworldinsport.com

5 Veterans Benefit from, 5 Dealt Demoralizing Blows by Draft

Veterans in both the AFC and NFC watched the first and second nights of the NFL Draft 2021 intently. Some like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers waited to see if their teams would get them the help they need. Other veterans waited nervously to find out if their teams would be upgrading to a younger, sleeker version. And there were even some NFL veterans who were completely blindsided by the moves their teams made. Here are the top 5 veteran winners and losers of the draft.
NFLaudacy.com

Fresh start: Steelers rookies understand high expectations

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kendrick Green grew up wearing No. 53. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center wasn't so sure if it would be available after the team selected him in the third round of the NFL draft. The number, after all, belonged to nine-time Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey for more...
NFLchatsports.com

The Steelers receivers stand above the competition, literally

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued a recent trend of drafting and signing pass catchers of a certain height. A far cry of the days of Antonio Brown, Demarcus Ayers, and Eli Rogers sitting atop of the receiving depth chart. In 2021 they added the 6’5” Pat Freiermuth into the mix which only added to an already large amount of players who stand above 6’2”. Below are the Steelers pass catchers ranked on their height.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each AFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, let’s take a look at the most important areas for each AFC team to focus on to improve their chances. Next week: the NFC. BUFFALO BILLS: Finding a consistent running game. The Bills will...
NFLBradenton Herald

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Per Geoff Hobson of the team website, Bengals second-round OL Jackson Carman is already getting in extra work with OL coach Frank Pollack as he moves inside to guard: “We were working on me getting more comfortable in my guard stance and critiquing the nuances and different weight shifting and where my feet exactly should be. Different weight angles and things like that. Just fine-tuning some things.”
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
NFLESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 schedule: NFL's toughest road awaits

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing host to the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN's Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).