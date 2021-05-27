Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Broncos have the talent to compete in 2021

By Adam Malnati
Mile High Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos have the talent to compete. When you see or hear anything about them, there is no doubt the national perspective is that Denver has a ton of talent. There is just one more question that has to be answered. On Broncos Country Tonight, Charles McDonald of For...

www.milehighreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Mhr Radio Podcast#Broncos Country Tonight#Talent#Aaron Rodgers Lands#Things#Drew Lock#Trades#Conversation#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Denver Broncos have reportedly made another adjustment to their quarterback depth chart, releasing veteran backup Jeff Driskel. Driskel, a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, signed a two-year contract with Denver, his fourth NFL team, last offseason. He began the year as the No. 2 option behind Drew Lock.
NFLFrankfort Times

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos cut OT Ryan Pope five days after signing him

The Denver Broncos cut offensive tackle Ryan Pope on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Pope signed with Denver last Wednesday and went to rookie minicamp over the weekend before being waived. The Broncos also waived linebacker David Curry, who was one of 11 undrafted free agents who signed...
NFLNBC Sports

Broncos signing Damion Willis

The Broncos are adding some depth at wide receiver. Damion Willis is signing with Denver, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He was most recently on the Jaguars’ practice squad late in the 2020 season. Willis hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, when he was with the Bengals. He signed...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as exec director of football ops

The Denver Broncos named Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations, a move that purportedly makes her the highest-ranking female in scouting in the history of the NFL. Kleine reports directly to general manager George Paton, with whom she worked for nine years in Minnesota. Kleine was with...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLNBC Sports

Courtland Sutton: Broncos have every category of receiving weapon

The Broncos haven’t decided on a quarterback yet, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks that Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will have plenty to work with once that call is made. In an interview with the team’s website, Sutton talked about his experience watching wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and...
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLchatsports.com

Could the Denver Broncos have a 1,000-yard receiving trio?

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Any bias aside, I would legitimately put the Denver Broncos pass catchers up against any team in the league. The Broncos’ wide receiver room is the deepest in the NFL (sorry Cowboys fans) and Noah Fant was statistically a top-seven tight end last year even with Drew Lock’s horrible performance.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton

Last week, reports indicated the Broncos were ready to waive DaeSean Hamilton. But Denver found a trade taker for the fourth-year wideout. A subsequent ACL tear nixed that deal. The Broncos are making Hamilton’s exit official Tuesday. They waived the former fourth-round pick, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. This transaction...