What Happened To The Cast Of The Original Starsky And Hutch?

Top Gun was an incredibly popular movie when it was released in the 1980s and for decades fans have wanted to know what happened to their favorite characters. We will finally learn what happened to Tom Cruise's Maverick when the appropriately titled Top Gun: Maverick is released, but it's unclear right now how many other characters from the original film, if any, will return for the sequel. Luckily, for those dying to know what happened to Iceman's rio, Slider, Rick Rossovich, the actor who played the role, has our answer.