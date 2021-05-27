newsbreak-logo
Nahh B! Podcast

New York Knick fan appears to spit on Trae Young during the end of Game 2

Posted by 
Nahh B! Podcast
Nahh B! Podcast
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVdbi_0aDDP9go00
Atlanta Hawks PG Trae YoungNBA

During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference matchup between the #4 seed New York Knicks & Atlanta Hawks an unfortunate situation happened where a video posted online by a fan who was watching at home recorded the screen showed what appears to be a Knick fan spit on Trae Young while his back was turned when he was getting ready to throw the ball in from the side.

It wasn't until after the game where even Trae Young himself got note of it then reposted & responded on his twitter in probably the most down to earth way possible by asking hip hop mogul 50 Cent who was in attendance if he was good lol **see below**

Obviously from the video its not clear that it was in fact a NY Knick fan that did it. But im pretty sure its very fair to assume so.

Oddest part of it all is that the Knicks were in the midst of a 2nd half comeback where they outscored the Atlanta Hawks 57 to 35 to take the lead and the eventual win with the final score being 101 - 92 Knicks. Clearly an unnecessary act at ANY time, but to do it during a time your team is in the process of killing it with a big comeback is just wack. And thats exactly what that individual is. WACK.

Could put it in many other words but ill save that for the podcast.

Regardless, ill let my inner Karen out when i say this "fan" should be banned for life from attending any NBA game in the future.

The WORST part of all this is that earlier in the night during the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers a similar situation occured *not as bad* which involved a fan and Russel Westbrook

*Click here for to see my article on that*

Hope you guys enjoyed the read

- Sani Nabi

Nahh B! Podcast

Nahh B! Podcast

Hello all, We are a Sports Channel & Podcast that keeps everyone upto date on the latest sports trends from NBA,NFL all the way to Combat sports such as MMA & Boxing.

