Pennsylvania Ranks in Top 10 States that Make Millennials Happy

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City & State , the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania's state and local government, political and advocacy news, is back in Pennsylvania and launching its must-read list of Pennsylvania's Power 100 most influential elected officials, labor unions, advocacy groups, political consultants, lobbyists, media personalities and business leaders. City & State PA will host a Virtual Event on June 17th, 2021 to celebrate this illustrious list, with opening remarks from Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.