Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ranks in Top 10 States that Make Millennials Happy

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbm2P_0aDDP7vM00

Pennsylvania is one of the states in which millennials thrive, according to a new report by WalletHub

The Keystone State is ranked tenth on the 2021’s Best & Worst States for Millennials list. 

Click here to continue reading.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Media, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is sharing Delaware County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://delco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Keystone State#Millennials List#Tenth#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipsmarylandmatters.org

Best State for Millennials? We’re No. 35!

It isn’t every day that this baby boomer thinks about which state is best for millennials — even with a couple in his immediate family. But a newly released survey from the financial news website WalletHub has taken stock of the 50 states and the District of Columbia and has found that Maryland is way down on the list — 35th to be precise.
Politicskbhbradio.com

Wallet Hub study shows 2021’s Best & Worst States for Millennials

With millennials today making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce yet struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Millennials, as well as accompanying videos. In order to determine the most livable places for this...
Relationships740thefan.com

Study finds North Dakota Is 2021’s 8th best state for millennials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFGO) – North Dakota is among the best places to live for millennials, the largest generation in the U.S. according to a new study done by the personal finance company Wallethub. North Dakota’s overall ranking puts the state eighth as the best place for millennials. The study found...
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

City & State Pennsylvania Launches Its First Power 100 List In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City & State , the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania's state and local government, political and advocacy news, is back in Pennsylvania and launching its must-read list of Pennsylvania's Power 100 most influential elected officials, labor unions, advocacy groups, political consultants, lobbyists, media personalities and business leaders. City & State PA will host a Virtual Event on June 17th, 2021 to celebrate this illustrious list, with opening remarks from Governor Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.
PoliticsDaily Republic

Survey shows mixed results for millennials in Golden State

FAIRFIELD — Millennials in California may not deal with much depression but definitely struggle with the cost of housing in the Golden State, says a new WalletHub report. There are different thoughts on who is a millennial. The most common is those born between 1981 and 1996. Millennials, currently the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WQUE Q93

Louisiana Named One Of The Worst States For Millennials

Debt, unemployment, the housing market. Millennials have faced several concerns over the years, entering the work force after the 2008 recession, living and working through a tough economy, and now surviving a pandemic. However, millennials in some states seem to have fared better than their counterparts across the country. A...
Virginia StateInside Nova

WalletHub: Virginia ranked top state for military retirees

As service members transition out of the military, one key consideration is finding the best place to retire. According to personal finance site WalletHub, Virginia is the best state for veterans to do so, based on numerous categories of economic environment, quality of life and health care. Rounding out the top five are South Carolina, Florida, South Dakota and Alaska.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the best states for millennials by WalletHub; New England has the lowest percent of millennials

Massachusetts was ranked of the best states for millennials but it’s not ranked high because of its avocado toast options. WalletHub looked at each state across 34 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials to millennial unemployment rate to millennial voter-turnout rate. This also included aspects such as cost of living, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Pennsylvania’s Battle Over Cannabis Continues

Despite most Americans believing cannabis should be legal, the fight over the legalization of this controversial substance continues to brew in many states, including Pennsylvania, writes Will Yakowicz for Forbes. Currently, 17 states have legalized the use of pot. But while medical marijuana has been legal in the Keystone State...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Study Suggests Minnesota is One of the Top Ten States for Millennials

(KNSI) – An analysis by WalletHub suggests that Minnesota is the sixth-best state in the nation for Millennials. The generation of adults who were born between 1981 and 1996 fare best in Washinton, the District of Columbia and Utah; those are the study’s top three states overall. Minnesota ranks fourth-best...
Pennsylvania StateEllwood City Ledger

It’s official: Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions are over Monday

It's official, Pennsylvania. All COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted Memorial Day, as Gov. Tom Wolf had promised a few weeks ago. Marking a tremendous milestone in the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19, at 12:01 Monday morning — for the first time since March 2020 — there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues such as bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters or nightclubs.