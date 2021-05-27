Cheering on our high school seniors headed to work
This time of year, we hear a lot about where local students are going to college This is particularly true if they’ll be joining an athletics program. But just as important for our region are the students who jump straight into the workforce after high school graduation. There are, after all, many good jobs available in our region that don’t require a college degree, and at SWFL Inc. we’re always looking for creative ways to bring attention to those opportunities.bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com