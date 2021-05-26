Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Roads to Nowhere by Tanja Willekens

By Modestas Mankus
ourculturemag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanja Willekens, an aerial landscape and travel photographer out of Belgium, has presented an eye-pleasing aerial series named Roads to Nowhere. This moody series explores the roads that lead to nowhere, roads that deflect to other long roads or end up with nothing at the end of them. With its raw look and curiosity-filled theme, this series does well to intrigue the eye.

ourculturemag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape#Photographer#Plane#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Belgium
Related
WorldTravel Weekly

Ryanair returns to Belfast City after 11 years

Ryanair has made a return to Belfast City airport after more than a decade with a summer schedule to Portugal, Spain and Italy. Five destinations will be served from this week in Portugal and Spain followed by Italy in July. Ryanair will operate up to 14 flights a week to...
AstronomyIdaho8.com

What it was like on board the Qantas supermoon flight to nowhere

The moon was illuminated a bright coppery red, big and beaming in the night sky. And as people on the ground in Australia and New Zealand and parts of the western United States peered up to admire this rare super blood moon eclipse on May 26, perhaps the best view of the astronomical marvel came from 43,000 feet in the sky — on board a Qantas-operated “flight to nowhere.”
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

A SoCal Home Had Nowhere to Hang Outside—Now It has 4 Decks and 5 Pergolas

Most people who visit Tulum come home with a tan and a relaxed mindset, but when designer and real-estate agent Shirley Slee visited Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, she returned with a bright idea for her renovations: 1-by-1-inch pieces of wood. “I noticed them everywhere,” she recalls. “Vertical ones, horizontal; they were just so cool.” So she incorporated them into her latest project in Oceanside, California, building a fence, outdoor shower, and (five!) pergolas out of the thin slats. It only looks like Slee made the shack bigger, but the new exterior features really just add some much-needed dimension. “It makes it seem a lot grander,” she says.
TravelNRToday.com

Lake in the Woods: In the middle of nowhere at the center of trails

About 10 miles after the pavement ends, Lake in the Woods lays quietly on the outskirts of the Umpqua National Forest and at the center of various hiking trails. As you drive out Little River Road, just past Glide, the paved road turns into a gravel road which is easier to navigate with a truck or 4x4 then a car. The windy road leads visitors higher into the mountains and to cooler temperatures.
Music98online.com

From “meandering” to a “punch in the gut,” Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath details journey of “Nowhere Generation”

If you’re trying to share your message with the masses, then what better way to do it than with a catchy-as-hell chorus?. That seems to be the approach Rise Against took with “Nowhere Generation,” the current single and title track off the punk band’s upcoming new album. The song wastes no time getting to the hook, opening immediately with its big chorus. However, as frontman Tim McIlrath tells ABC Audio, “Nowhere Generation” didn’t begin as the singalong anthem it is now.
Aerospace & Defenseappledaily.com

Cruise to nowhere and pilot projects｜Hari Kumar

I had just stepped out for my breakfast when I saw my friend, an airline pilot, coming down the street with his dog on his daily morning walk. After the usual pleasantries and chat about the weather, I decided to join him for a stroll before heading for my neighborhood sandwich shop. As we rolled along, I asked him:
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

M40 accident - Live updates on traffic delays following Oxfordshire crash

An accident on the M40 motorway has closed lanes this afternoon (Wednesday, June 2). The collision and closure were first reported by Highways England at around 12.12pm today. A Highways England spokesman said: "M40 southbound between J11 and J10 - A collision has occurred and lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed. Emergency services are on scene.
Trafficpeeblesshirenews.com

A702 between West Linton and Dolphinton to close next week

A MAJOR road near a Peeblesshire village will close next week to address the road surface. Works on the A702 between West Linton, in Peeblesshire, and Dolphinton will start on Tuesday, June 8 and end on the morning of Thursday, June 10. The road will be closed overnight between 7.30pm...
Lifestylethemanual.com

Best Road Trips in the World: 12 Drives Worth Flying For

There are many stunning road trip routes in the United States that will take you on a journey. And if you want to go somewhere unfamiliar for a change in scenery, the world sure has a lot to offer. Some of the most enchantingly beautiful drives are so good that they’re even worth flying for. Here are 12 of the best road trips in the world.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

Rollercoaster riders rescued after Blackpool breakdown

About 30 people including a five-year-old boy had to be rescued from a rollercoaster in Blackpool. The wooden, twin-track Grand National ride, built in 1935, broke down at midday on Tuesday. Staff at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach attraction had to climb up the ride, which stands 62 feet (19m) high,...
Asheville, NCbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Asheville Named #3 Place To Travel In 2020 By Travel And Leisure

Travel + Leisure just launched itsWorld’s Best Awards for 2015.The awards are based on a survey that features responses from hundreds of skilled vacationers. Our numerous expertise spans sales, acquisitions, developments, financings and loan workouts involving resorts, resorts and condo-resorts in each U.S. state, and in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Some spas are simple services with not far more than a therapeutic massage table, whereas others are luxurious locations that draw travelers from around the globe. The courting trade consists of rather more than simply dating web sites, though these get the majority of the media consideration and account for 70% of the business’s revenues. America’s 124 million singles are using mobile apps more usually, but conventional companies like matchmakers and relationship coaches are additionally doing well. Matchmaking and online courting has turn into big business, with courting companies estimated to be value $2.5 billion in 2015 and forecast to develop 5.1% per yr to $three.2 billion by 2020. Direct spending by resident and worldwide travelers within the U.S. averaged $three.1 billion a day, $128.6 million an hour, $2.1 million a minute and $35,seven hundred a second.
TennisStab Magazine

Watch a Man With a Gammy Knee Ride a Finless Foamie and Drive a Suzuki Jimny

“I thought I was back, but then I had to go back in for surgery – just for a cartilage clean up – and now I’m actually back,” says Chippa Wilson. It’s not surprising that Chippa’s had knee trouble. In fact, you could well argue that his hinges have had more pressure going through them than just about any surfer currently (barely) walking around on two legs. He’s surfing currently, working his way back to fitness, and at the time of speaking had just driven from his home in Tasmania, where we visit him in today’s episode of Wilson’s Foam and Rubber (shot entirely on GoPro Hero9 Black), to Exmouth, WA in less than a week. Which is approximately 6000 kilometres, although it’s worth noting that he didn’t choose his 1988 Suzuki Jimny as the best vehicle for the trip.
Minoritiesglobalvoices.org

How I came to live on Nowhere Island

When I look at my face, I see the plight of the indigenous Caribs who, along with the other First Peoples of the Caribbean, struggled against European conquest and ravage. I see Africans violently plucked from their home, brought to toil on stolen land in heat the white man couldn’t bear. I see my maternal grandfather sailing as a teen from China to the Caribbean to escape communism, with no money and no knowledge of English. I see my paternal, Italian great-grandfather, who crafted many of the churches and courthouses still standing in the region today. When I look at my face, I see hardworking people coming together to create a new life and home for themselves, sacrificing everything for the generations that followed.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

This multiplayer mod for Euro Truck Simulator 2 has one chaotic, congested road that can't be fixed

For as long as Euro Truck Simulator 2 has had a multiplayer community, it's had a congestion problem. The popular multiplayer mod TruckersMP has around 400,000 unique players a month, with over 10,000 players online at peak times, so some gridlock is to be expected now and then. But this isn't just the occasional traffic jam—no, this is one road, all the time, a site of constant congestion and unrelenting chaos. And no offence to the road, but it's not even that good.
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

Keith Richard builds dragons while he looks around the world

To Keith Richard, the legendary monsters lined up on each side of the narrow room make sense to him. The world around him, however, does not. The dragons have made sense since he started building them a few years ago. The way in which various scrap pieces of heavy machinery parts, fondue forks and serving trays fit together in harmony, all pieces with a purpose.
TravelTravel Weekly

Returning to the Algarve in Portugal

With Portugal on the green list, what can travellers expect in the Algarve this summer? Laura French explores capital Faro, visits sleepy fishing villages and hikes its rocky coastline. I’m having a staring contest with a fish – a huge, black, demonic thing curled up like a snake with an...
CarsTruth About Cars

Rare Rides: A Pristine Ford Escort From 1985 is Your Squire, M’Lady

The Rare Rides series has touched on the Ford Escort a couple of times before, via the sporty EXP and extra sporty Mercury Tracer LTS. And we’re back with more Escort today! This one carries no sporting pretense whatsoever, and unlike the prior two actually wears an Escort badge. It’s...