Sigrid Shares Video for New Single ‘Mirror’

Yola has today released the video for the title track of her new album ‘Stand For Myself’ which will be released via Easy Eye Sound here in the UK on July 30th. The single’s video, directed by Allister Ann, features Yola “escaping from a world that has entrapped her, on a vintage motorcycle whilst depicting a nuanced definition of Black female strength and drawing on visual references from the music videos from her childhood.” “My school years were during the 90s and 00s, and Missy Elliott’s videos were always aesthetically superior to me.” Yola stated, adding “I feel that the video is set in the antechamber to freedom. The feeling of escaping something truly oppressive and heading towards an unknown with a sense of hope and choice you haven’t felt in a long time. We all have the capacity to go through this process in our own minds, I kinda look like a superhero at times, but I’m not. I’m just a person trying to be free.”