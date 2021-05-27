Cancel
Sigrid Shares Video for New Single ‘Mirror’

By Konstantinos Pappis
ourculturemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigrid is back with a new song called ‘Mirror’. The Norwegian singer worked with songwriter Emily Warren and producers Caroline Ailin and Sly on the track, which arrives with an accompanying video by Femke Huurdeman and CANADA. Check it out below. “We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel...

