Silex Insight launches high performance (2Tbps) SM4-GCM Multi-booster

design-reuse.com
 14 days ago

Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces the launch of the SM4-GCM Multi-booster, a high performance, small size symmetric cryptographic core, compliant to Chinese National Standard GBT.32907-2016. The SM4-GCM is an extension of their AES-GCM high performance which support SM4 and AES in 1 signal IP Core while keeping the high throughput. This OSCCA compliant security IP is available as of today.

www.design-reuse.com
