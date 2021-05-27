Centamin disappoints with West Africa portfolio review

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).