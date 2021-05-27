Cancel
Centamin disappoints with West Africa portfolio review

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said it would move ahead with its Doropo project in Cote D'Ivoire but would look to divest its Batie West asset in Burkina Faso after the project failed to meet its investment criteria. Dig even deeper with a premium subscription for access to annual reports from the Mining...

IFC supports fuel imports in West Africa

IFC supports fuel imports in West Africa

To support imports of crucial energy products into several West African countries, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested in two trade finance facilities arranged by Société Générale for Addax Energy S.A. IFC’s $20 million investment in a $230 million facility will help Addax finance imports of refined petroleum products into...
Industryresourceworld.com

Galiano advancing toward West Africa gold resource

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU-TSX, NYSE American] on Thursday May 20 announced an update on exploration underway at its Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano operates and manages the Asanko Gold mine, which it owns jointly with Gold Fields Ltd. [JSE-NYSE] Both companies have a 50% interest in the mine.
Businessactionforex.com

Asian Manufacturing Disappoints Slightly

Key market movers this week will be US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, and euro Flash CPI, see Weekly Focus, 28 May, for more. Talks on a US infrastructure bill are also set to continue this week. Speeches from Fed members could also be interesting after the high core PCE inflation print on Friday, which added to the picture of upside risks to inflation.
Economyinvestorsking.com

MTN Group to Re-Apply for Ethiopian Telcom Licence

Africa’s largest telco, MTN has expressed its commitment to re-apply for a telecom licence at Africa’s second-most populous country, Ethiopia, after a failed attempt by the telco giant and its consortium. The move follows the announcement of a consortium led by Vodafone and Kenya-based telco, Safaricom as the preferred bidder...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).
MarketsBusiness Insider

Vanguard Digital Advisor review: Automated ETF portfolios with a $3,000 minimum

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Vanguard Digital Advisor is an automated investing account that manages...
Ugandan remittances decline

Ugandan remittances decline

Recent data from the May Migration and Development Brief shows that remittance flows to Uganda declined by 26 per cent, from US$1.4 billion in 2019 to US$1.1 billion in 2020. Yet despite the decline, Uganda was ranked among the top ten recipient countries in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and job security for Ugandan migrant workers around the world has reduced the amount of money they are sending back home to their families. But remittances still provide crucial support for some of the world’s poorest people.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CRH PLC Announces Group Finance Director Succession

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE: CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:. CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021,...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Ferguson PLC Announces 2020 AGM Results - Update Statement

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / At Ferguson plc's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on December 3, 2020 the Remuneration Report was supported by a substantial majority of shareholders but received marginally less than 80 percent support. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 ('Code'), this statement provides an update on the views received from shareholders and the actions taken.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Raises Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 132

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).
Africainvestorsking.com

TECNO Renews Partnership With UNHCR to Support Primary Education in Africa for Refugees

Premium smartphone brand TECNO today announced the renewal of its partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support UNHCR’s global program in primary education, Educate A Child (EAC). The partnership aims to support the improvement of refugee children’s education in Africa, ensuring refugee children’s right to education and ultimately contribute to equal access to education for all.
Energy IndustryShareCast

BP to invest $220m in US solar projects

The deal includes the purchase of assets with production capacity for 9 gigawatts and marks BP's first independent investment in solar since 2017. Back in 2017, BP bought a stake in Europe's largest solar developer, Lightsource. BP also said the new assets will be developed and operated through its 50-50...
FIFAapanews.net

Southern Africa dominates Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2021

Southern Africa has dominated the list of most influential young Africans under the age of 30 published by Forbes Africa on Tuesday. The Southern African region contributed 18 of the 30 innovative entrepreneurs, technology geeks, sports stars and creatives who made it to the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2021.