Portland, OR-based folk-rock quintet Fruition will gather for a live show at the scenic Dillon Amphitheater in Dillon, CO on Friday, July 30th with special guests Mipso. The performance will mark Fruition’s first concert in sixteen months. As the pandemic began to spread last March, the band was on the road for a tour in support of 2019’s Wild As The Night and 2020’s Broken At The Break Of Day. With a full summer worth of tour dates and festival appearances on the schedule, the band was forced to scrap the itinerary and head home.