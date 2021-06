Were you to draw a straight line between then and now, the one you would use for the teenaged Bring Me The Horizon who first screamed out of Sheffield in 2004, and the band who now sit as one of Britain’s biggest and most influential, might ask you if you were joining the right things together. The only reason you can believe, looking backward, that they are the same band is because you know it happened. From the other end, nobody could have predicted what would come next.