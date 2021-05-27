Local News Outlet Profiles "Suspicious" Death of ALL THAT REMAINS' Oli Herbert
New Hampshire news outlet WTNH dedicated a segment to the "suspicious" death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert. Herbert passed away at 44 years old in October, by drowning in a lake behind his home that was "inches deep" according to The Hartford Currant's viewing of police records. The case is still unresolved, with police investigating the death as suspicious. People close to Oli have been searching for answers, with conspiracies being thrown around about possible causes of death.metalinjection.net