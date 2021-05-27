Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko County Hosts Final Scheduled COVID Update

By Roger Grossman
News Now Warsaw
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was the final, scheduled press Coronavirus press conference for local government leaders and health officials. Kosciusko County Public Health Officer Dr. William Remington says that since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Kosciusko County on March 26 of last year. Since then, there have been 9,521 total cases. There were 117 deaths blamed on the virus here in the county. That number has not changed in the last two weeks. As of Tuesday, 2.4 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated—22,006 of those here in Kosciusko County, which is about 33% of the population.

www.newsnowwarsaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
Kosciusko County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Kosciusko County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Officials#Public Officials#Health Officials#Hoosiers#Officer#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kosciusko County, INNews Now Warsaw

Hours at Bowen Center testing site cutback starting Monday

Starting today, hours will be shortened at the Bowen Center’s COVID testing site at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Across the board, the new hours for the site will be from 10 AM until 2 PM, Monday through Friday. The same hours will also now be in effect for the COVID hotline, which has been used to help answer questions regarding the vaccine or to help people register for vaccination.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Hours Decrease At Free Kosciusko County COVID-19 Testing Site & Vaccination Registration Hotline

Bowen Center announced a change to its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site hours at the Kosciusko County fairgrounds. The Center is decreasing its hours starting Monday to Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bowen Center will also decrease the hours for its free Vaccination Registration Assistance Bilingual Hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process. The hotline operators can assist callers in filling out the online form to schedule their vaccination Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Local Officials OK With Parents Deciding On Vaccinating Kids

With 12 days left of school for Warsaw Community Schools as of Wednesday, the end of the 2020-21 school year is looking more “normal” than 2019-2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everything to change. At Wednesday’s biweekly COVID-19 press conference at City Hall, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said WCS...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Johnson Selected For County Deputy Position

WARSAW — Elizabeth Johnson is to potentially be the newest Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy. At its Wednesday, May 12, meeting, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board approved the initial hiring of Johnson. Johnson is from Whitley County and is currently serving as a Kosciusko County correctional officer. Her official hiring...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Angie Jarrett Honored By County Board Of Realtors

WARSAW – Normally, the Kosciusko Board of Realtors honors their Realtor and Affiliate of the Year at their Annual Christmas Party. Unfortunately, that December 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID concerns. The presentations were finally made at KBOR’s first live meeting of 2021, the 2nd quarter general business meeting....
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Edgewood Projects Embrace Inclusivity

WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek, alongside students and engineering mentors, presented five 12-volt vehicles to five deserving families on Friday, May 7. This project is incredibly impactful on multiple levels. First, recipient families in Kosciusko County with children who have a mobility limitation...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrence 05.15.21

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:46 a.m. Thursday - Don Calhoun, 67, of 4350 S. Ind. 13, Pierceton, arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 12:08 p.m. Thursday - Travis Ray Osbun, 42, of 205 E. Pittsburgh...
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Visitors Commission Grant Will Provide Kayaks At Pike, Center

Visitors at Pike and Center lakes in Warsaw will soon be able to rent a kayak from a kiosk. That’s thanks to a $29,660 grant the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation and Visitor Commission (KCCRVC) gave to the city’s parks department after a request by Superintendent Larry Plummer Wednesday. Plummer told...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Louis Dreyfus Seeking Tax Abatement From County Council

Kosciusko County Council members approved a declaratory resolution for the Louis Dreyfus tax abatement at Thursday’s meeting. Attorney Steve Snyder presented the application, saying the company is requesting a 10-year real estate abatement of $18 million and a real property abatement of $14 million. Along with these improvements, 11 people will be hired with salaries of more than $926,000.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Lauren Cox and Kyle Ousley, $2,145. FTI Property Management v. Debra Goldsworthy, $6,127.80. Fort Financial Credit Union v. Raven Hatfield, $5,288.67. Clayton Przewoznik, $5,288.67. Michael Bonewitz v. Ziebart, $1,142. Civil Collections.
Etna Green, INinkfreenews.com

Etna Green Talks With Engineering Firm On Walking Trail

ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Council focused on town betterment during its May 11 meeting through talking with an engineering firm about a proposed walking trail and donating to several local organizations. Ben Beer, vice-president of sales at USI Consultants Inc., was present at the meeting to discuss the...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:49 a.m. Tuesday - Christopher J. Miller, 43, Plymouth, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:07 a.m. Tuesday - Michael A. Phelps, 26, of 685 Fruitridge Drive, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery...
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

State Responds To Appeal By Daniel Louvier

WARSAW — The State of Indiana has filed a brief with the Indiana Court of Appeals in response to Daniel Louvier’s appellant’s brief. Louvier, 38, is appealing his 24-year prison sentence after he was convicted on two Level 4 felony charges for molesting two children. During a one-day jury trial...
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Car Show Sunday

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invites the public to attend the 11th City of Lakes Car Show Sunday. The entry fee is $12 per vehicle. Registration will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Entry is made on East Center Street. The Lakes Area Community Band will perform a concert on the courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Vendors and local restaurants will be available. All proceeds go toward the youth throughout Kosciusko County. Buffalo Street will be closed from Market to Main streets and Center Street will be closed from Lake to Indiana streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.