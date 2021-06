The stocks of HPE have been scheduled to issue their quarterly reports on the 1st of June. Most analysts have expected the company to put up an EPS of $0.10. HPE previously posted its quarterly earnings on the 1st of March. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $0.52, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.41. The return on equity for the company was 8.72%, with a -1.61% net margin. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $6.83 billion, with the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion.