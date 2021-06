Disney had a one-two punch lined up for this morning regarding the upcoming 50th anniversary of its Walt Disney World Resort. First up, of course, was the big revelation of a brand-new nighttime spectacular for Magic Kingdom – truly headline news, as nearly all of Main Street, USA will now get swept up in the nightly proceedings. The second part of the early-morning combo, meanwhile, may not be as big on the wow factor, but it’s equally enticing in its application.