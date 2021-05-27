Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TERROR Streams New The BBC Sessions EP

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerror is now streaming their new EP The BBC Sessions, which as you may have guessed was recorded live at The BBC. The tracklist is as follows:. The BBC Sessions is available digitally below with a vinyl release coming on January 5, 2022. You can pre-order that here.

metalinjection.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live At The Bbc#Recorded Live#Vinyl#Live Streaming#Pre Order#Streams#Terror#Pre Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Musicshorefire.com

Phosphorescent To Release The BBC Sessions On June 11 Via Dead Oceans

Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck has announced The BBC Sessions, a new EP to be released June 11 on Dead Oceans. Featuring stripped-down, intimate performances of songs from 2013’s Muchacho, 2010’s Here’s To Taking It Easy and 2007’s Pride, the EP features material from two separate BBC Radio performances held in 2011 and 2013. Notable among them is a previously unreleased rendition of “Song For Zula” out today, an undeniable benchmark for Phosphorescent that topped multiple year-end lists upon its original release with Muchacho. Removing its sublime swirl of synths and strings, the BBC version of “Zula'' puts fresh emphasis on Houck’s rich lyricism and storytelling – likewise for “At Death, A Proclamation” without marching band drums or “Terror In the Canyons (The Wounded Master)” sans horn section and pedal steel. Looking back on these performances nearly a decade on, the collection exposes the core of some of Houck’s most beloved, mysterious, and timeless songs.
MusicJamBase

Phosphorescent Announces New EP ‘The BBC Sessions’ & Shares Single

Phosphorescent (Matthew Houck) will release The BBC Sessions, a new EP containing five tracks performed for BBC Radio in 2011 and 2013, via Dead Oceans on June 11. Houck previewed the EP by unveiling his previously unreleased version of “Song For Zula” from the set. The BBC Sessions opens with...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

BBC Unveils Slate of Six New Dramas

The BBC has unveiled a new slate of six drama commissions, including series about three Anglo-Nigerian female friends living in London, a “love letter to Black British music,” an exploration of marriage and a period drama about a band of counterfeiters. The U.K. public broadcaster touted the new commissions as...
TV & Videosra.co

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes now streaming on BBC iPlayer

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes is streaming now on BBC iPlayer. Released in 2020 and directed by Caroline Catz, the docudrama explores the life and work of the British electronic music pioneer, who is perhaps best-known for producing the Doctor Who theme tune. The film's soundtrack is by Cosey Fanni Tutti. Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes is available for the next 11 months. Watch it here. Here's the trailer.
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
Musicwfav951.com

New David Bowie 1970 Archival BBC Release Out Today

Released today (May 28th) is the latest David Bowie archival collection, titled The Width Of A Circle The new 34-track double-disc features a string of non-LP singles, alternate versions, and unreleased 1970 John Peel BBC sessions recorded on February 5th, 1970. Also included on The Width Of A Circle are...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

AT THE GATES Streams New Song "The Paradox"

At The Gates is now streaming their new single "The Paradox", which given the quality of their first single, is not at all surprising how good it is. It seems like the band's upcoming album The Nightmare of Being is really going to showcase them at the top of their game!
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

Michaela Coel To Develop New Series At BBC

Michaela Coel has moved on to her next project at BBC. The I May Destroy You creator is developing a new series within the same universe as the popular HBO series. With that said, Coel has provided few details regarding the plot of the next series or the potential cast.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tune in to Fatum’s ‘Stream Starting Soon’ EP

The latest EP from Fatum, Stream Starting Soon, is dedicated to their vibrant online community and is out now on Anjunabeats. When shows around the world stopped last year, artists were pushed to get creative. Many took to streaming to keep the music flowing through our speakers and into our homes while others found ways to connect with (and grow) their communities on platforms like Discord. GRAMMY-nominated Anjunabeats mainstays, Fatum, embraced this new world holding regular Twitch streams and hangouts on their Discord server. Now, they’ve unveiled their brand new Stream Starting Soon EP and dedicated to the fans who joined their digital community.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Rakta & Deafkids’ hypnotic collaborative live EP ‘Live at Sesc Pompeia’

Two Brazilian psychedelic punk bands, Deafkids and Rakta, teamed up for a collaborative set in 2019 at Sesc Pompeia in São Paulo, and a recording of that set is being released as the live EP Live at Sesc Pompeia this Friday (5/21) via Rapid Eye Records (pre-order the limited edition vinyl). The EP includes compositions written by both bands together, played for the first time live, as well as songs from each bands' individual albums.
Musichalsteadgazette.co.uk

Hedingham School's Honey Scott wows BBC Essex with new song

AN up-and-coming musical star is flying high after being featured on the radio. Honey Scott, 16, from Sible Hedingham, has had one of her songs played on BBC Radio Essex. Her track, called Honey Dreams, featured as part of the BBC Introducting initiative and appeared on the BBC Introducing in Essex show.
MusicantiMUSIC

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming video of a "Candlelight Sessions" performance of "Tears Of Rain", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate." The group, who recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, had some lofty goals for the project...
Musicedmidentity.com

Skream Ushers in Brand New Label with ‘Chesters Groove’ EP

Skream is taking the next step in his career by launching a new label, IFEEL, and releasing a fresh EP dubbed Chesters Groove. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade in the dance music scene, you’ve probably become familiar with the name Skream. This legendary UK artist has conquered the dance music world from dubstep to techno and is showing no signs of slowing. Today, he begins his next journey in his quest for greatness with his newly minted record label IFEEL. Seeking the musical freedom to release what he wants when he wants, this is now the platform to achieve just that.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

My Bloody Valentine Release More Vintage EPs for Streaming

My Bloody Valentine have finally released the classic EPs You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss to streaming services in North America. Their addition follows the arrival to streaming in March of the band’s Creation Records catalog, which accompanied news of mbv’s signing to Domino. The rarities portion of ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks is also newly available. Oh, and it’s Kevin Shields’ birthday. Happy birthday, Kevin!
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

My Bloody Valentine Brings Classic EPs to Streaming Services

From Pitchfork, Irish-English shoegaze group My Bloody Valentine have at last released their classic EPs You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss on streaming platforms. Their addition follows the band’s Creation Records catalog (Isn’t Anything, 1988 / Loveless, 1991) becoming available on streaming platforms back in March, and the news that the band is henceforth signed with Domino Recording Company.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream OKC post-rockers Speak, Memory’s new EP ‘Adirondack’

As mentioned, Oklahoma City math/post-rock band Speak, Memory are about to release a new EP, Adirondack, made with help from their former bandmate Bartees Strange. The EP arrives this Friday (5/21) via Clerestory AV (pre-order physical or digital), but you can hear it now; we're premiering a full stream two days early.
Rugbyrugbypass.com

Six Nations strikes new free-to-air exclusivity deal with ITV and BBC

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that it has entered into exclusive discussions with BBC and ITV after a multi-year agreement in principle was reached relating to the free-to-air broadcasting of all three Six Nations championships (men’s, women’s and U20s) in the UK market. A Six Nations statement read: “Fans will...