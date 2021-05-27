TERROR Streams New The BBC Sessions EP

Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck has announced The BBC Sessions, a new EP to be released June 11 on Dead Oceans. Featuring stripped-down, intimate performances of songs from 2013’s Muchacho, 2010’s Here’s To Taking It Easy and 2007’s Pride, the EP features material from two separate BBC Radio performances held in 2011 and 2013. Notable among them is a previously unreleased rendition of “Song For Zula” out today, an undeniable benchmark for Phosphorescent that topped multiple year-end lists upon its original release with Muchacho. Removing its sublime swirl of synths and strings, the BBC version of “Zula'' puts fresh emphasis on Houck’s rich lyricism and storytelling – likewise for “At Death, A Proclamation” without marching band drums or “Terror In the Canyons (The Wounded Master)” sans horn section and pedal steel. Looking back on these performances nearly a decade on, the collection exposes the core of some of Houck’s most beloved, mysterious, and timeless songs.