COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System Offices is hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community. On May 25 and 26 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in the parking lot of the Moore/Connally Building, anyone in the community can get a free COVID-19 vaccine. The event will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. If you choose to get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be administered at the same location on June 28 or 29, according to event officials.