UFC legend Daniel Cormier reflected on his mauling of Dan Henderson at UFC 173, saying that “I love my boy Hendo, but this was crazy.”. In what was his fourth UFC bout at the time, and his second fight at 205lbs, Cormier took on Henderson in the co-main event of UFC 173: Barao vs. Dillashaw in May 2014. In what was a complete mauling, Cormier was able to throw Henderson to the floor with an incredible slam. Seven years after the fight and Cormier posted a throwback video on his social media where he reminisced about one of the best victories of his MMA career.