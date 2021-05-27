Cancel
LIMP BIZKIT Asked FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares To Join Them In 2001

By Greg Kennelty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares recently guested on the Talk Toomey Podcast, where he revealed that Limp Bizkit asked him to join their ranks in 2001. Cazares would've filled the void left by then-ex guitarist Wes Borland. This of course means we may not have gotten Results May Vary in 2003, which would've been fine.

