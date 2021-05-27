El Paso Partners with County on Homeless Shelter

Even with the recent moisture received, according to the drought monitor, all of El Paso County remains in either the moderate drought or abnormally dry categories. Predictive services are predicting a drying trend starting late May, early June and continuing through July. All of these will leave El Paso County susceptible to large wildfire growth should a wildfire start. With the predicted upcoming hot, dry weather conditions and continued drought which compounds the danger of using fireworks, effective today, Sheriff Bill Elder has made the sale use, or possession of fireworks of any kind illegal within the areas of Unincorporated El Paso County. Violators may be punished by a fine of up to $750, and/or imprisonment for up to six months.