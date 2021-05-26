newsbreak-logo
Everything Is Awesome! New York's LEGOLAND Resort Is Ready to Open

Cover picture for the articleHome > Destinations > USA > New York > Family Vacation All Photos Courtesy Of Alexis Kelly. We’ve got Bricktastic news. A new LEGOLAND is opening this summer. According to Destination Analysts, 62.5% of Americans are already planning a summer vacation, and you can bet LEGO fans are among those planners. Not only is LEGOLAND California getting a brand new world (LEGO Movie 2 World) at the end of May, but two new LEGOLAND Discovery Centers are opening in New Jersey and Milpitas, California (just north of San Jose). That news alone is pretty exciting, but Merlin Entertainment, the company that brings you LEGO, is topping that news with the announcement that LEGOLAND Resort in Goshen, New York, will finally be opening in summer 2021!

