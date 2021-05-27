Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ANTHRAX Discusses 1988 Album State Of Euphoria

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthrax is taking the eleventh episode of their new retrospective series to discuss their 1988 album State of Euphoria. Despite spawning some crowd favorites like "Antisocial", "Finale", and "Be All, End All" State of Euphoria has pretty mixed reviews over the years. Check out the rest of the episodes below:

metalinjection.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Euphoria#Anthrax#Eleventh#Antisocial#Album Reviews#Episodes#Anthrax#Pretty Mixed Reviews#Record Player#Record Store Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
TV & Videosmetalinjection

Watch Four Episodes Of ANTHRAX's New Retrospective Docu-Series

Join Anthrax in the fourth through seventh episodes of their new docu-series looking back at their illustrious career as one of the world's biggest thrash bands. These episodes concentrate on the 1985 Armed and Dangerous EP, as well as the Spreading the Disease album from the same year and ensuing 1987 Among the Living album.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Consequence

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single “Euphoria”: Stream

Angels & Airwaves have released “Euphoria”, their first new song of 2021. The bombastic track arrives with an accompanying music video directed by singer Tom DeLonge. Featuring spacy synths, propulsive drums, and thrashing guitar riffs, “Euphoria” finds DeLonge telling the story of a destructive relationship. “Pretty girl, are you home it’s right,” he sings. “Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight/ You like to hunt, with a deathly touch/ I can die here now, by euphoria.”
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Anthrax Discuss the Creation of the Big Four in New Retrospective Video

Anthrax have released the eighth video of their massive Anthrax 40 for 40 video series, which celebrates the band’s 40th anniversary by taking a look at each individual ‘Thrax album over the course of the coming weeks. That will all lead up to a special career-spanning livestream performance on July 18 (the band’s actual 40th anniversary).
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4

(hennemusic) Anthrax reveal the origins of The Big 4 in the latest installment in their 40th anniversary video series. At a time when they were touring in support of 1987's "Among The Living", the New York outfit's reputation for building the thrash genre alongside a series of important 1986 records from like-minded rockers Metallica ("Master Of Puppets"), Slayer ("Reign In Blood") and Megadeth ("Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?") was coming into focus, according to drummer Charlie Benante.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CHARLIE BENANTE: How I Became ANTHRAX's Main Music Writer

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante spoke to "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell, about how he became the band's primary music writer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "How it happened was I couldn't really convey what I was hearing in my head through drumming to someone else, so I had to teach myself how to play another instrument, which turned out to be guitar, because it came very natural to me; it was easy. And that's how I would do it. I would just put tons of riffs on tapes and then, just later on, listen back and compile 'em and just make a song out of them, and then bring it to the band. And that's how it happened. And basically, it was after our first album [1984's 'Fistful Of Metal'] when we lost our singer [Neil Turbin], and we went in to start writing, which would be the 'Spreading The Disease' record, our second album, and Scott [Ian, guitar] basically took over a lot of the lyrics; that was his department. So I stepped up and took over the main musical side of things. And that's how it was, and that's how it is."
MusicNME

Angels & Airwaves confirm arrival of new track ‘Euphoria’ later this week

Angels & Airwaves have confirmed that they will return tomorrow (May 19) with ‘Euphoria’, ahead of releasing their anticipated sixth album. Posting on Twitter, the band shared a 30-second teaser video of a person riding a motorbike alongside the confirmation that “Euphoria is coming” and a release date of May 19.
Miami, FLantiMUSIC

Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

(hennemusic) Anthrax and legendary producer Eddie Kramer head to Miami, FL and Compass Point, Bahamas to record the band's third album, 1987's "Among The Living", as the group's 40th anniversary video series continues. Launched with the singles "I Am The Law" and "Indians", the record moved Anthrax from being a...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

ANTHRAX Talks About Their Evolution Up To Among The Living

Anthrax recruits legends like Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Gary Holt (Exodus), and Henry Rollins (ex-Black Flag) to discuss their 1987 Among the Living album in the latest installment of their retrospective series. Check out the rest of the episodes below:. Anthrax will soon participate in Record Store Day 2021...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-ANTHRAX Singer NEIL TURBIN Weighs In On Importance Of Melody In Heavy Metal

Former ANTHRAX frontman Neil Turbin spoke to MetalAsylum.net about how his songwriting approach has evolved in the four decades since he sang on the band's classic debut album, 1984's "Fistful Of Metal". He said (as transcribed by BLABERMOUTH.NET): "For me, in heavy metal, the place that I see myself, really, is with the progressive power side and the thrash side. So it brings a melodic intelligence to the thrash side. Because thrash is cool, and I know I was part of bringing thrash to become a genre — that was part of what I contributed to — but, for me, it's always been about having something that you can walk away from and remember how the song goes and have a melody. And when you don't have a melody, you just have riffs that don't really — it doesn't connect; it's just a million different riffs. My job was to connect those riffs and to bring the melody together."
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Revisit I'm The Man For 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax revisit their merger of rap and metal on their 1987 EP, "I'm The Man", in the latest installment in the band's ongoing 40th anniversary video series. Considered one of the first rap-metal songs, the title track, which features samples of tracks by Metallica, The Beastie Boys and Run-DMC, among others, was issued as the set's lead single.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Nights In Reverse Tap Into Rave Euphoria For Sleek Club Cut “The Need”

For the past year or so, London-based club duo KDN Q and BETA95 have been united as Nights In Reverse, crafting sleek club cuts that thread together various different strains of underground club music and jet them into the future. They only released their debut single as a duo last year, but now they’re onto their fourth offering, “The Need”, and today they’re sharing the visuals.
Los Angeles, CAGuitar World Magazine

Anthrax's Frank Bello announces autobiography

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello has announced the publication of his autobiography, Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax, set for release by Los Angeles publisher Rare Bird in October. Bello’s co-writer is Bass Player editor Joel McIver, and the book comes with a foreword by Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.
Rock Musicallaccess.com

Indie-Pop Trio THE HAPPY FITS Discuss Their Brand New Album, ‘What Could Be Better’, Their Upcoming US Tour and More!

Meet the orchestral tinged indie-pop trio The Happy Fits! Made up of Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis, they recently announced their What Could Be Better 2021 headlining tour, which kicks off November 2nd in Burlington, VT and wraps on December 15th in Washington, DC. The 31-city tour, in support of the band’s sophomore album What Could Be Better will make stops at venues across the country including Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. Minty alt-pop indie rocker M.A.G.S and glitter-emo alt-rock outfit snarls will open.
MusicNYS Music

Sally Louise discusses her new album, “𝕳𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖘 𝕬𝖗𝖊 𝕺𝖓 𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊” on The Rochester Groovecast Podcast.

Episode 121 of the Rochester Groovecast Podcast showcases the captivating Sally Louise. “Opera singer-turned-indie singer-songwriter Sally Drutman seemed to appear as a sudden apparition last July when she released her dream-like first single “Milky Blue” as Sally Louise. Less than a year later, Louise has wasted no time in expanding her stylistic palette across a sprawling collection of 10 self-possessed songs with “My Hands Are On Fire,” available via Desert Flower Records…” “
MusicYour EDM

Marshmello Discusses New Album, Working with Juice WRLD, deadmau5 Beef & More

Marshmello has been hitting the media circuit hard ahead of his forthcoming album, with features in both Forbes and GQ this weekend. Usually a man, or Mello, of few words — the producer has found his voice and sounds as focused as ever. In the recent interviews, he dishes on his many collaborations, playing the Champions League final, working with Juice WRLD, putting his feud with deadmau5 to rest, and of course, his new album.
Musicmetalinjection

ANTHRAX Looks Back On Their 1987 EP I'm The Man

Anthrax continues their retrospective series by looking back at their Platinum-certified 1987 EP I'm The Man. In the video, the band discusses the inspiration for the title track as well as reveals that Beastie Boys were supposed to do the rapping throughout the song. Unfortunately their schedules never worked out, but hey – the band did pretty well for themselves anyway.
Oakland, CAmxdwn.com

Machine Head Announces New EP Arrows In Words From The Sky for June 2021 Release

Heavy metal outfit Machine Head has some new music on the way and are planning on releasing a new, three-song single “Arrows In Words From The Sky,” which will be out on June 11. Not much is known about the new song, however Navene Koperweiss of Entheos, Whitechapel and Animals As Leaders recorded the drum parts, while Zack Ohren produced the project. The track was recorded in Oakland, California this past January.