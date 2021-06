BUCYRUS – The third week of July will be here soon and the Crawford County Senior Fair Board can’t wait for everyone to come out and enjoy the fair. The 164th Annual Crawford County Fair will run July 19th – 24th and the theme this year is “American flair at our fair.” To support local efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine, the fair board has provided Crawford County Public Health with 100 one-day passes to distribute to people that get a COVID-19 vaccine between May 17 – 21, 2021.