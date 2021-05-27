Cancel
CEO and COO of IDEA Public Schools Fired Following Finance Investigation

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDEA Public Schools has fired its CEO and its Chief Operating Officer following an investigation into the system’s finances. IDEA officials say an anonymous source tipped them off to charges of inappropriate expenditures and a misuse of the organization’s resources. They say former senior federal prosecutor Michael McCrum led a review of IDEA’s finances. IDEA officials say the investigation uncovered a small number of senior leaders in the organization using financial and staff resources for their personal benefit.

