A look inside Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

Iconic R&B/soul singer-songwriter, Macy Gray has seen everything in the music industry during her acclaimed career. Among the most raw and recognizable voices in the industry, Gray’s style was hear far and wide on her debut album, On How Life, which went triple-platinum. So far, she has sold 25 million albums worldwide. The Grammy award-winning artist has appeared on television and acted alongside Denzel Washington in Training Day. Her sound–adult contemporary, mixed with hints of rock and roll, and high notes of soul–is unmatched.