A look inside Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

By Lauren Artino
Fox 19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tickets are now on sale for the first concerts at the new ICON Music Center. FOX19 NOW got a first look at the new venue at The Banks. Officials at ICON say it’s truly built for the fan experience. The outdoor venue is near Smale Riverfront Park.

www.fox19.com
