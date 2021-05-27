A look inside Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

Assembly Food Hall South is one of the final portions of Fifth + Broadway to be revealed on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Fifth + Broadway is Nashville’s largest mixed-use development ever created, and Assembly Food Hall South adds over a dozen more eateries, a concert venue, and a full-service concept called Sixty Vines. The north section of Assembly Food Hall opened earlier this year alongside many of the other restaurants on-site including Slim + Husky’s and Hattie B’s. Assembly Food Hall’s grand opening weekend celebration kicks off on Friday, June 11, 2021, with a concert by country legends Diamond Rio. Scroll down to get a look inside Assembly Food Hall South.