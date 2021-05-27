Cancel
Lynnwood, WA

Driver gets $553 ticket for taking photos after I-5 collision

By MyNorthwest Staff
 5 days ago
A driver passing the scene of a 5-car collision on I-5 Thursday morning was pulled over and issued a $553 ticket for negligent driving in the second degree, for stopping in traffic to take photos with her phone. Four lanes on northbound I-5 south of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood...

