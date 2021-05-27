Letters: Population growth is the problem, not the solution (5/24-25/21)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRe: “We need more Americans; the world is ready to provide them,” May 24 commentary. The world’s exponential population growth in the last 150 years has caused or exacerbated famine, civil wars, resource depletion, pollution, climate change, disparate wealth and income gaps. Columnist Farhad Manjoo’s solution is to raid the rest of the world’s “best and brightest” so we can maintain our American lifestyle. If recent history has taught us anything, it’s that we can not hide from the world’s problems, some that we have caused. These problems will come to us!

